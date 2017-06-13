Jeremy Rose, "Afensou" from Within an...

Jeremy Rose, "Afensou" from Within and Without (2017): Something Else! exclusive stream

Jeremy Rose's third album features his international quartet made a quintet with the addition of an international star. Within and Without , now out from Rose's Earshift Music , is led by the Sydney, Australia native reeds ace/composer and features the unmatched guitar talents of American Kurt Rosenwinkel.

