Jeanie Barton is your host on the (virtual) Barty Bus heading for the best jazz gigs across Notts
Nottingham jazz singer and writer, Jeanie Barton, rounds up the best gigs across the city and beyond for the week ahead . Mandy Tatton sings with Spencer Cozens on keys at the Pelican Club in the Lace Market from 7pm on Friday, June 16 while nearby Joanna Hudson sings at Baresca with her father Bob on keys, Sophie Fishwick on drums and Steve Truman on bass from 8pm.
