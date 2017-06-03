Jazz Vocalist Rose Colella to Perform at Metropolitan Room

Fresh off her New York City debut at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below, jazz vocalist Rose Colella has released her much-anticipated album, "Cocktail" to sold-out audiences and global acclaim. Recently featured in The New York Times,The Chicago Tribune & The Chicago Sun-Times, Rose has also received mention in All About Jazz, JAZZIZ, NPR's A Blog Supreme & LA Jazz Scene, describing her as "elegantly tipsy," "pure seduction," "cooly coquettish" & "beautiful and inviting."

