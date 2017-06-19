Jazz Roots superstars demystify music for Miami-Dade high-school kids
Rock musician Steve Miller gives advice to Miami-Dade jazz band students at Jazz Roots' Sound Check program on April 7, 2017 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Steve Miller surveys a room of 170 high school jazz band students from the lip of the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall stage inside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC