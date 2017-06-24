Jazz Legend Herbie Hancock to perform at Verizon Hall
The legendary Herbie Hancock began as a child prodigy in the 50's, was sought after by Miles Davis to join his Second Great Quartet in the 60's, and in the decades since has released 41 studio albums, picked up 14 Grammy awards, and added a star to the Hollywood Walk of Fame while reshaping the landscape of jazz along the way - and these are only the highlights of the highlights. In a must-see performance, Hancock will bring his iconic records to life at the Kimmel Center 's Verizon Hall on October 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Norch
|164
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Fri
|Simpson
|1
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Fri
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC