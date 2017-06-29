jazz great & teacher Kelan Phil Cohra...

jazz great & teacher Kelan Phil Cohran, RIP

Iconic Chicago jazz musician Kelan Phil Cohran has died at age 90. Cohran was in the Sun Ra Arkestra from 1959 to 1961 and helped found the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. From The Chicago Tribune : Said Chicago percussionist-bandleader Kahil El'Zabar, who helped organize a 90th birthday tribute to Cohran on May 8 at St. Adalbert's Church on West 17th Street: "He was an innovative cultural institution unto himself."

