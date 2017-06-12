Jazz fest: From Bowie to Infinitude, ...

Jazz fest: From Bowie to Infinitude, Ben Monder plays his own tune

Ben Monder is a gentle giant of jazz guitar, a virtuoso who approaches his instrument with an openness and intuitive zeal that have seen him lend his talents to nearly 150 albums over the past 25 years, including several of his own. In early 2016, he added David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, to a list that includes releases by Maria Schneider, Theo Bleckmann, John Hollenbeck, Paul Motian, Lee Konitz and Taichi Kamimura.

Chicago, IL

