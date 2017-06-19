Jazz Artist Brian Culbertson To Perform Sunday At NPAC
Jazz musician Brian Culbertson, who plays multiple instruments and writes his own music, will bring his "Funk! Tour" to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday evening. The show will benefit the Niswonger Children's Hospital.
Read more at The Greenville Sun.
