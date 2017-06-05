International jazz star Jay Phelps is...

International jazz star Jay Phelps is coming to town

International jazz star Jay is set to play with his live band and special guests at the Corn Exchange on Friday, June 16. Jay plays just ahead of his much anticipated new album Free As The Birds, set to be released later this year. After rising to fame in the MOBO award winning band Empirical, Phelps toured and collaborated with A list stars including George Benson, Jamie Cullum and the late, great Amy Winehouse, as well as legends of jazz such as Courtney Pine, Sir John Dankworth and Wynton Marsalis' - creative director of New York City's 'Jazz at Lincoln Centre' Orchestra.

