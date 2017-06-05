Imaginative double-dose of Shakespeare comes to Norwich
The Watermill Theatre is bringing Twelfth Night and Romeo & Juliet to Norwich complete with indie-rock soundtrack, a 1920s prohibition setting and gender-swap casting explains actress Victoria Blunt. A nightclub with a soundtrack featuring hits by the likes of Mumford and Sons, The Vaccines, The Civil Wars and Hozier; and a 1920s jazz club where the sounds of the time comes from the likes of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.
