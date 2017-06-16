Here are the headliners playing the Thornton Winery jazz concert series
What started 29 years ago as an afternoon of live music at Thornton Winery in Temecula Valley's Wine Country has blossomed into the Thornton Champagne Jazz Series. In recent years, top-billed acts such as Michael McDonald, Melissa Etheridge and America have played the event while series staples Dave Koz and Chris Botti have made numerous showings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC