Here are the headliners playing the Thornton Winery jazz concert series

What started 29 years ago as an afternoon of live music at Thornton Winery in Temecula Valley's Wine Country has blossomed into the Thornton Champagne Jazz Series. In recent years, top-billed acts such as Michael McDonald, Melissa Etheridge and America have played the event while series staples Dave Koz and Chris Botti have made numerous showings.

