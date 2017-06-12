Gypsy jazz comes to east London
Gypsy jazz group Trio Manouche, with Quentin Collins on trumpet, will play a fund-raising concert for the National Jazz Archive next week. Founded by guitarist Simon Harris, Trio Manouche play classic tunes by Hot Club of France legends Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, plus Simon's upbeat originals.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
