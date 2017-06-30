Gordon Grdina stretches out at the jazz fest
Gordon Grdina plays with longtime collaborator Kenton Loewen in several different musical settings at this year's TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. The two musicians also record as the experimental rock duo, Peregrine Falls, for Drip Audio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|Norch
|164
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC