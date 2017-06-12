Free outdoor jazz concerts planned for Yaletown in celebration of Canada's sesquicentennial
The Yaletown Business Improvement Association is marking the nation's sesquicentennial with a lineup of free outdoor jazz performances leading up to Canada Day. From June 26 to 30, residents and visitors of the area will be able to enjoy live music at Bill Curtis Square from local groups such as the Tim Sars Trio , the Milk Crate Bandits , and Djangoesque.
