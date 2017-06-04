Forever Plaid Makes its Heavenly Return

Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County's professional, award winning dinner theatre, is very excited to present the return of one their most popular and most requested productions, Forever Plaid, directed by Steve DeBruyne with musical direction by Br Ian Rose and choreography by Bryana Hall. Once upon a time, there were four guys who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.