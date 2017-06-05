FLDA Contributes To The Island Of Eleuthera By Lighting The Eleuthera All That Jazz Festival Concert

Back for their second year, Ferri Lighting Design & Associates lit the 5th annual Eleuthera All That Jazz festival that takes place on the out-island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The five-day festival, which performs all over the island in various locales, showcases Bahamian musicians as well as hosting prestigious international jazz musicians and promotes Eleuthera as a cultural tourist location.

