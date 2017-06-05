FESTIVAL: 92y Jazz in July Festival A...

FESTIVAL: 92y Jazz in July Festival Announces 2017 Season - Bill Charlap, Artistic Director

Subscriptions and Single Tickets on Sale Today, February 1 Packages of 2 or More Concerts Available Single Tickets from $55 / Age 35 and Under- $25 212-415-5500 92nd Street Y announces the 33nd Annual 92Y Jazz in July Festival, with artistic director Bill Charlap at the helm. Jazz in July runs from Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 27, featuring the world's greatest jazz musicians in unique, once- in-a- lifetime performances.

