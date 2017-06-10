Drake Wins Lawsuit Over "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2" Sample

Drake got a major victory in court on Tuesday when a judge ruled in his favor regarding a lawsuit over the use of a Jimmy Smith sample in Drizzy's 2013 track "Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2" . U.S. District Court Judge William H. Pauley III declared that Drake legally sampled a 1982 spoken-word recording, "Jimmy Smith Rap," under fair use doctrine and did not commit any copyright infringement, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.