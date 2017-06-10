David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg to Perform 7/9 in Cherry Valley, NY
Grammy-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer has been praised internationally as a key innovator in modern klezmer as well as a major voice in classical music. South African-born pianist, composer and producer Kathleen Tagg has performed on four continents in leading venues such as Carnegie Hall.
