David Bowie's - Blackstar' band on double bill at SFJazz

Donny McCaslin 's quartet had the distinct honor of serving as David Bowie's backing band on his final album, 2016's "Blackstar." The saxophonist, a Santa Cruz native, is currently on tour with his group's own record of boundary-pushing modern jazz, "Beyond Now," which is dedicated to the late pop icon.

Chicago, IL

