Crawfish Fest's New Orleans food, music draw crowds to fairgrounds

The sights, sounds and smells found at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Saturday were undeniably N'awlins, which can only mean on thing: Crawfish Fest. Michael Arnone's 28th annual Crawfish Fest kicked off Friday night for campers and for the general public on Saturday, bringing with it Delta blues, jazz and zydeco music, throwing beads and feathery boas, and more Cajun food than a bayou shrimpin' boat.

