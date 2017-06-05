Corinne Bailey Rae, Jacob Collier, Al...

Corinne Bailey Rae, Jacob Collier, Al Jarreau Tribute Among Playboy Jazz Festival Highlights

Heightened post-Manchester security measures and a sun playing hide-and-seek with the clouds didn't dampen fans' expectations as they patiently waited in long lines to get seated for the 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival. And day one's illuminating slate of legendary performers and fresh faces didn't disappoint the packed house inside the Hollywood Bowl as everyone celebrated jazz in its many colorful permutationsA .

