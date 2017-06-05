Columbia Jazz Legend Skipp Pearson Le...

Columbia Jazz Legend Skipp Pearson Leaves Behind a Rich Legacy

Skipp Pearson, the beloved Columbia saxophonist known to many as Pops, died Monday night following a five-year struggle with bone cancer. He was 79. Playing with such greats as Otis Redding, Wynton Marsalis and Sam Cooke across a career that spanned five decades, he received his official title as the state's jazz ambassador from the South Carolina Senate in 2002, and this January was given the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor the governor or South Carolina can bestow.

