Christine Jensen on the 'Infinitude' of jazz

Jazz musicians Ingrid, left, and Christine Jensen, right, will perform in Vancouver, June 26 and in Victoria June 27. Montreal-based jazz saxophonist and composer, Christine Jensen will be revisiting her West Coast roots when she plays at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival this week. Born in Sechelt, B.C. and raised in Nanaimo, she remembers dancing around the living room with a view of the Gulf Islands while listening to the likes of Oscar Peterson.

