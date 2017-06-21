'Chasing Trane' looks at Philly-trained jazz legend John Coltrane
Some are born great, others achieve greatness, and in the documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary , we meet a musician who falls squarely in the latter camp. This film , features nearly 50 Coltrane recordings – there's a snippet of the music he played in a U.S. Navy band, and the consensus among the experts who hear it is there is no evidence of the jazz genius to come – later to be inspired by Charlie Parker, tutored under the leadership of Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
