'Chasing Trane' looks at Philly-trained jazz legend John Coltrane

Some are born great, others achieve greatness, and in the documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary , we meet a musician who falls squarely in the latter camp. This film , features nearly 50 Coltrane recordings – there's a snippet of the music he played in a U.S. Navy band, and the consensus among the experts who hear it is there is no evidence of the jazz genius to come – later to be inspired by Charlie Parker, tutored under the leadership of Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.

