Character Study: At 102, a 'Triple-Digit' Jazzman Plays On
During the cocktail portion of a dinner for tax experts in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, the jazz saxophonist Fred Staton sat off to the side and played through a set of standards as the guests mingled and scouted their tables. "They don't know they're hearing the oldest working jazz musician in the world," said Phil Stern, a jazz fan who slipped in specifically to hear Mr. Staton, who still performs regularly.
