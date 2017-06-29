Character Study: At 102, a 'Triple-Di...

Character Study: At 102, a 'Triple-Digit' Jazzman Plays On

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

During the cocktail portion of a dinner for tax experts in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, the jazz saxophonist Fred Staton sat off to the side and played through a set of standards as the guests mingled and scouted their tables. "They don't know they're hearing the oldest working jazz musician in the world," said Phil Stern, a jazz fan who slipped in specifically to hear Mr. Staton, who still performs regularly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC