Cafe Carlyle Announces Fall Season Featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Duncan Sheik, and More
The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel is pleased to announce the Caf Carlyle's fall 2017 season, which features the venue debuts of songwriter/composer Duncan Sheik, and actress/singer Mandy Gonzalez; as well as the return of audience favorites Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Rita Wilson, John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey, and Steve Tyrell. Trumpet icon Herb Alpert and Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall return to Caf Carlyle, September 5-16.
