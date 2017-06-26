Byron St. Cyr Returns to Don't Tell Mama with 4600 Mithra: My New Orleans
Byron St. Cyr returns to Don't Tell Mama with another visit to 4600 Mithra: My New Orleans on Saturday, July 8th at 8pm. This swinging night of jazz was debuted in March, and he's back with his trio and some new and old standards that remind him of home.
