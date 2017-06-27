Blues, Jazz, and BBQ and 4th of July ...

Blues, Jazz, and BBQ and 4th of July Celebration offer fun for all

For five days straight, River Street will turn into festival grounds for the annual Blues, Jazz, & BBQ festival and Savannah Waterfront's Fourth of July Celebration. At 6 p.m. in Morrell Park, locals and tourists alike can nosh on local and regional pork-themed fare while enjoying the music of Missionary Blues.

