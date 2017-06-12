Blue Note Jazz Club to Open in Rio

Blue Note Jazz Club to Open in Rio

The Brazil location is the first in South America, and can be seen as a capstone of Blue Note Entertainment Company's ongoing interest in Latin music and Latin American destinations. A Blue Note Jazz Club is set to open in Rio de Janeiro in August.

