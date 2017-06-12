Black Gardenia rolls into Jazz Waves
Black Gardenia, featuring Daphne Roubini on vocals and ukulele, play the Silk Purse Gallery on Saturday, June 17. Photo Supplied Old timey band Black Gardenia perform at West Vancouver's Silk Purse Gallery on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Jazz Waves series. The jazz/country/folk/blues band filter everything they do through their own special musical time capsule.
