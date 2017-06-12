BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Marcus Miller
Marcus Miller, winner of the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album of 2001, was born in Brooklyn in 1959 and raised in Jamaica, New York. He came from a musical family and was influenced early on by his father, a church organist and choir director, as well as his musical extended family ... Read more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
