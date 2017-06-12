BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: M...

BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Marcus Miller

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

Marcus Miller, winner of the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album of 2001, was born in Brooklyn in 1959 and raised in Jamaica, New York. He came from a musical family and was influenced early on by his father, a church organist and choir director, as well as his musical extended family ... Read more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 19 hr amedarts 162
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Jun 7 Sis 102
News Lucy Comes Home Again Jun 5 Phil 2
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC