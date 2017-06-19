BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: B...

BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Bill Cunliffe

Jazz pianist, composer and Grammy Award-winning arranger Bill Cunliffe is known for his innovative and swinging recordings and compositions. Bill began his career as pianist and arranger with the Buddy Rich Big Band and worked with Frank Sinatra, Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson and James Moody.

