BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Anthony Braxton

To his list of achievements and awards, Anthony Braxton may now add the 1994 MacArthur Fellowship: the so-called "genius" grant of $300,000, awarded to individuals nominated for outstanding and original contributions to their field. The timing of this crowning achievement couldn\'t be better for Braxton\'s most recent professional goals: he is the founding Artistic Director of the newly incorporated Tri-Centric Foundation... Read more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.