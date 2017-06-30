BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Andrew Hill
Over nearly half a century, composer-pianist-ensemble leader Andrew Hill gained international jazz renown for his uniquely original music and recorded ouevre, which is by turns dark, fragile, funny, stark, unforgettably tuneful, percussive, insightful, oblique, transparent and mysterious. With the release of Dusk , his first album in ten years, Hill reaches another peak... Read more.
