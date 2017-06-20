Bickford Summer JAZZFEST Announced fo...

Bickford Summer JAZZFEST Announced for July and August

Great music and great food always seem perfect together so for Bickford Summer Jazzfest the theatre will serve up great swing and hot jazz with some of the region's best Food Trucks on-site before each concert. Different food trucks will be at each show so that both ticket holders and the general public can picnic on the beautiful Morris Museum grounds or tailgate in the spacious parking area from 5:00 to 7:30 on festival nights.

Chicago, IL

