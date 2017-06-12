BANDSTAND #2: Adam Palma
This acoustic delight, "Rheged," is from Poland-born, Britain-based Adam Palma , and his new, self-made album, Palm-istry . At various times, Palma has been invited to join Al Di Meola, Tommy Emmanuel, and Bireli Lagrene on stage.
