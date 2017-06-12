Backstage beefs, onstage magic: Monterey Pop 50 years later
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this June 16, 1967 photo, co-producer John Phillips, left, talks with Alan Pariser, right, at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas came up with the idea for three days of music with proceeds going to charitable causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Jun 7
|Sis
|102
|Lucy Comes Home Again
|Jun 5
|Phil
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May '17
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC