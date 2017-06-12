Backstage beefs, onstage magic: Monterey Pop 50 years later

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this June 16, 1967 photo, co-producer John Phillips, left, talks with Alan Pariser, right, at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas came up with the idea for three days of music with proceeds going to charitable causes.

