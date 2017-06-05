Ariana Grande to release Over the Rainbow for Manchester

Ariana Grande is to release her rendition of Judy Garland's classic song 'Over the Rainbow' to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and British Red Cross. The 23-year-old pop star put her own spin on the 1939 track, which was written for the film 'The Wizard of Oz', at the One Love Manchester benefit concert she hosted on Sunday after the Manchester terror attack at her concert in the city, which saw 22 people lose their lives and more than 50 left badly injured.

