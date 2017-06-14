Antonia Bennett inspired by famous father a and David Bowie

While Tony Bennett was busy leaving his heart in San Francisco, his daughter Antonia gallivanted around the city's famed Fairmont Hotel, which installed a statue of the iconic crooner last year to mark his 90th birthday. With her father's extended residencies in the Fairmont's Venetian Room, Antonia found a second home at the hotel as a little girl, "like Eloise at the Plaza," she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.