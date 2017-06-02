alt-J's 'Relaxer,' Track By Track
Alt-J release Relaxer, their third studio album, on June 2. Courtesy of artist hide caption Alt-J release Relaxer, their third studio album, on June 2. alt-J's art-rock weaves dark, seductive and otherworldly tales that lean heavily on folk traditions - their version of "House of the Rising Sun," their inclusion of lines from the Irish tune "The Auld Triangle" in "Adeline" and the Shakespearean references in "3WW" come first to mind. For our Track By Track, the trio - lead singer and guitarist Joe Newman, singer and keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton and drummer Thom Green - put their heads together to share with us the inspirations and artistic threads within each of the eight songs on their new album Relaxer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC