alt-J's 'Relaxer,' Track By Track

Alt-J release Relaxer, their third studio album, on June 2. Courtesy of artist hide caption Alt-J release Relaxer, their third studio album, on June 2. alt-J's art-rock weaves dark, seductive and otherworldly tales that lean heavily on folk traditions - their version of "House of the Rising Sun," their inclusion of lines from the Irish tune "The Auld Triangle" in "Adeline" and the Shakespearean references in "3WW" come first to mind. For our Track By Track, the trio - lead singer and guitarist Joe Newman, singer and keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton and drummer Thom Green - put their heads together to share with us the inspirations and artistic threads within each of the eight songs on their new album Relaxer .

