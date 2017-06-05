All Girl Big Band strikes fantastic beat at jazz festival
REVIEW: In a genre that is largely dominated by male musicians, the All Girl Big Band's appearance in this year's International Jazz festival came as a refreshing opportunity to catch up with a group of musicians who are making their mark in their hometown - Christchurch. Under the confident direction of Lana Law, this 20-strong band took to the stage, warming up their audience with a selection of instrumental classics as they paid homage to those jazz artists who played a major role in their jazz journeys, including Charles Mingus and Buddy Rich among many others.
