All Girl Big Band strikes fantastic b...

All Girl Big Band strikes fantastic beat at jazz festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Standard

REVIEW: In a genre that is largely dominated by male musicians, the All Girl Big Band's appearance in this year's International Jazz festival came as a refreshing opportunity to catch up with a group of musicians who are making their mark in their hometown - Christchurch. Under the confident direction of Lana Law, this 20-strong band took to the stage, warming up their audience with a selection of instrumental classics as they paid homage to those jazz artists who played a major role in their jazz journeys, including Charles Mingus and Buddy Rich among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lucy Comes Home Again Mon Phil 2
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) May 15 Eriku 101
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) May 10 ShaBOO 161
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Apr '17 Never go back 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar '17 John 49
News Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Can pharrt 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC