A new generation of jazz comes to the fore at Tokyo Lab

Pinning an exact birth date on any genre is a tricky business, but 2017 has been deemed the 100th anniversary of jazz, in recognition of the first recordings released back in 1917. A century after the earliest jazz, "jass" and "jazbo" groups entered the studios, though, where does the music stand today? Damien Chazelle's hit musical "La La Land" depicted jazz as an art form on the verge of extinction, but the reality is much rosier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.