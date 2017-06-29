3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy, Bard ...

3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York July 17-30

Jazz at Lincoln Center announces its 3rd annual premier high school program, Summer Jazz Academy, in residence at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York from July 17 - 30. Forty-four advanced high school jazz students from across the U.S. and Cuba were selected to participate in the two-week rigorous training institute designed and instructed by Jazz at Lincoln Center Artistic and Managing Director, Wynton Marsalis. "We're incredibly excited to celebrate our 3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy at Bard College," said Dr. Michael Albaugh, Summer Jazz Academy Program Director and Director of Operations, Education, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

