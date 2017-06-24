3683: Mediterranean and Near Eastern Roots

For this program, listen to music which seems to look to the Near East and the Silk Road as well as the passage of people and cultures over that trade route. Hear "Le Parfum De L'Exil" from French clarinetist Louis Sclavis, a more-than-just-jazz work for quartet, featuring guitarist Gilles Coronado, pianist Benjamin Moussay, and Iranian percussionist Keyvan Chemirani.

