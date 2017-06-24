24th SUBTROPICS Returns to Miami Beach

The 24th edition of Subtropics, the globally recognized experimental biennial of music and sound art, aims to ignite the lost art of listening with a summer festival featuring live concerts, sound art installations, workshops and films. Co-hosted by ArtCenter/South Florida, this year's series will feature live performances from July 6-22 by internationally recognized artists including: Olivia Block, John Driscoll , Richard Garet, Barbara Held, Gustavo Matamoros, Abbey Rader and Jack Wright , plus Miguel Alvarez Fernandez and Victor Aguado Machuca from AMEE .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.