24th SUBTROPICS Returns to Miami Beach

16 hrs ago

The 24th edition of Subtropics, the globally recognized experimental biennial of music and sound art, aims to ignite the lost art of listening with a summer festival featuring live concerts, sound art installations, workshops and films. Co-hosted by ArtCenter/South Florida, this year's series will feature live performances from July 6-22 by internationally recognized artists including: Olivia Block, John Driscoll , Richard Garet, Barbara Held, Gustavo Matamoros, Abbey Rader and Jack Wright , plus Miguel Alvarez Fernandez and Victor Aguado Machuca from AMEE .

