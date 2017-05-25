The Nash Announces June Jazz Lineup
June is hopping and bopping as The Nash kicks off with a wide array of summer concerts and workshops. Highlights include Joey Sellers Quartet on June 10 and Rachel Eckroth 's Antelog on June 16. Public performances from students participating in the Nash summer workshops will be held during the month as well as a discussion on history of jazz from noted ASU scholar, Dr. Chris Wells on June 18. The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt St on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
