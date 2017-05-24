Tap Ellington to Celebrate Marriage of Jazz Music and Tap Dance
Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, will celebrate jazz legend Duke Ellington and his contribution to the world of tap dance at "TAP ELLINGTON," on Friday, April 14 at 7pm, The Appel Room at JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER, 10 Columbus Circle. The evening, presented in association with Mercedes Ellington, will celebrate Ellington's music as well as his unique legacy of introducing, promoting and presenting tap dancers to audiences all over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC