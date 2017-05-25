Some of jazz music's biggest names headline KC festival
The music at 18th and Vine starts at 3 p.m. Friday. Some of the genre's finest artists are on this year's schedule, said Don Pfannestiel with the American Jazz Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC