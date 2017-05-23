Preservation Hall Band will be one of the featured artists at the 2017 Greenwich Town Party.
With a sound that is distinctly New Orleans, one of the highlights at Saturday's Greenwich Town Party is expected to be the performance of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band . The band will make the trek from the Big Easy 's French Quarter to Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, where it will join other acts including Steely Dan and Alabama Shakes in the daylong music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|May 15
|Eriku
|101
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|May 10
|ShaBOO
|161
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Never go back
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|John
|49
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Can pharrt
|2
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar '17
|carolyn joynor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC