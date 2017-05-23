Preservation Hall Band will be one of...

Preservation Hall Band will be one of the featured artists at the 2017 Greenwich Town Party.

With a sound that is distinctly New Orleans, one of the highlights at Saturday's Greenwich Town Party is expected to be the performance of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band . The band will make the trek from the Big Easy 's French Quarter to Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, where it will join other acts including Steely Dan and Alabama Shakes in the daylong music festival.

